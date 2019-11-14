What homeless shelters really need as temperatures drop in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Temperatures are dropping in the Lowcountry; and with hundreds of homeless Charlestonians facing the cold, shelters are asking for help from the community.

“Well, getting into the colder months, what helps us first and foremost is financial donations,” says Katie Smith from One80 Place.

“During the holidays, you can imagine being in a shelter-like situation when you could be in your own home so our focus is to get somebody housed as quickly as possible,” she says. Katie Smith, Director of Annual Giving

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, One80 Place is gearing up for their annual “Turkey and a $20 Drive.”

The community is asked to bring frozen turkeys and a financial donation. This simultaneously helps to stock their kitchen for the year, and ease the cost of moving people in and out of the shelter.

“We can serve more people if we can get them through the shelter and into housing. So, the faster we do that- the more people we’ll serve over time and that’s really where the donations have their impact,” says Chief Development Officer Marco Corona.

Corona explained that while One80 Place works diligently to solve the homelessness problem in Charleston, there are still hundreds of people that they haven’t been able to serve.

“In our community, to our knowledge, there are about 400 people who are homeless on any given night. Our shelter sleeps 160, so we’re only addressing a third of the issue,” he says.

“If you really want to make an impact, this is a place where you can donate. Whether it be monetarily, or through any of these items that are coming in, and truly change a life.” Marco Corona, Chief Development Officer

One80 Place has set the goal to raise $60,000 and collect 400 turkeys during their drive on November 26th. For more information on the event, click here.