CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Sunday marks the third full day of the Southeastern Wildlife Exposition, an annual festival that promotes wildlife, art, and nature conservation throughout downtown Charleston.

The expo boasts a full schedule of family-friendly activities from the popular Dockdogs competitions to sheep herding demos, chef demos, galleries packed full of wildlife art, and plenty of local food to enjoy.

SEWE FORECAST: SUNDAY

Preview the Copley Fine Art Decoy Exhibit at the Charleston Marriott (170 Lockwood Drive) before the auction. The exhibit will showcase world-class paintings and fine art bird carving. The preview begins at 10:00 a.m. An exhibition tour with a decoy specialist will begin at 11:00 a.m.

The Sporting Showroom at the Charleston Marriott is a new event at SEWE for 2023. The showroom will feature a curated collection of adventure guides, taxidermy, sporting gear, and clothing.

The final day of the DockDogs competition will begin at 10:00 a.m. at Brittlebank Park. Dogs of various breeds and skill levels will compete in water jumping competitions. The first competition happens at 10:00 a.m. and runs throughout the weekend. The final round of competition will take place at 3:30 p.m.

Also happening at Brittlebank Park are the sheep and duck herding demonstrations. Shows will take place at 10:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. Watch collies artfully muster sheep and ducks through various obstacles with only a few verbal commands.

Fly-fishing demonstrations are scheduled for 12:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. at Brittlebank Park. Here, you’ll see fly fishing casting lessons with Orvins – plus, you can try your hand at angling or improving your skills with on-site professionals.

Television personality and wildlife biologist, Forrest Galante, will give a live presentation at the Gaillard Center at 10:30 a.m. Seating is first-come, first-served.

“Galante hosts Discovery Channel’s flagship Sharkweek every year, and now has multiple wildlife shows on the air, including Mysterious Creatures with Forrest Galante and Extinct or Alive,” said event organizers.

Head to Marion Square at 11:00 a.m. for the final birds of prey flight demo. You’ll see amazing flight demos up close by a variety of raptors including falcons, eagles, owls and hawks.

Artists will have the opportunity to showcase their talents in a live sketch show at The Charleston Place on Sunday at 11:00 a.m.

Bush Wildlife Sanctuary will present its final show at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the Gillard Center. The show offers spectators an up-close look at alligators, bobcats, foxes, birds of prey, snakes, and more. Seating is first-come, first-served.

Round out your afternoon with cocktails at Garden & Gun Headquarters located in the Cigar Factory from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

These are only a few of the events and demos happening Sunday at the Southeastern Wildlife Exposition! For a full schedule of events, please click here. Those attending the festival should know that many of these events require tickets – you can purchase them here.