What to expect on Tuesday’s Lowcountry election

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As polls open all across the Lowcountry for more than 50 races including some major mayor and council races, Charleston County Officials says every citizen has a role to play in this year’s elections.

“A lot of people are not realizing that heading into Election Day that they have a candidate on the ballot or an office than can vote in,” says Isaac Cramer, the Executive Director of Charleston County Board of Elections.

Cramer says he expects the biggest elections in the county happening tomorrow in Mount Pleasant and Isle of Palms who both have mayors up for re-election. He says more than 360 people cast their absentee ballot on Isle of Palms on Friday.

“We have seen a lot more excitement with the Mount Pleasant and Isle of Palms race as more people have ask for absentee ballots in those municipalities,” he says.

Cramer says he expects a lower turnout in the City of Charleston as many races have just a single candidate.

“Typically voters are not used to that because a mayor is on the ballot and we usually have 20-30% turnout,” he says.

Charleston County expects 500 to 600 poll workers for this years election, which is almost double than how many have worked in the past. Cramer says each worker will receive a $100 stipend as they are critical to the voting day process.

“They are exposing themselves for a 12 hour day to voters who will be without masks with masks. It’s a thank you to them, but it also something we can do with Covid-19 going on,” Cramer says.

Cramer says if you’re on the fence about hitting the polls it’s important to get out there and cast your vote.

“We are encouraging people to wear masks it is not mandatory, but it is encouraged and just have one of your photo ID’s ready for tomorrow,” he says.

Here is the link to find out your polling location and who is on your ballot: https://scvotes.gov/