SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – According to the Summerville Police Department, your neighbor’s barking dog can violate the town noise ordinance.

Summerville Police Department (SPD) released a public service announcement on Facebook to remind town residents of Summerville’s noise ordinance.

Section 12-32 of Summerville’s Code of Ordinances states “Any noise of such character, intensity or duration which substantially interferes with the comfortable enjoyment of persons of ordinary sensibilities occupying, owning or controlling nearby properties, or persons making use of public properties for their intended purposes, is hereby declared to be unlawful and to be a nuisance, and is prohibited.”

Examples of prohibited noise listed in the ordinance include, but are not limited to,

Musical instruments

Video game consuls, televisions, radios

Music from a vehicle

Jackhammers

Vehicle mufflers

Shouting

Repetitive noises like a dog barking or cat meowing

A full list of prohibited noises is outlined in Section 12-34 of the town of Summerville’s Code of Ordinances.

Office Dante Ghi says repetitive dog barking can cause discomfort to those around you and is therefore prohibited.

SPD says the town has a noise ordinance because “people have the right to quiet enjoyment.”