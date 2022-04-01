NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- One of the big differences with the Cooper River Bridge Run over 45 years is the quality of running shoes that runners choose from today.

At the Bridge Run Expo, participants are lining up to get a new pair with the latest technology.

“I look for something that’s comfortable. Something than I can wear when I’m walking or running,” said participant Lori Crooks.

“I have a pretty good pronation so they recommended a shoe for that,” said participant Scott Oliver.

Dozens of booths are filled with options for runners and walkers. Most of them are a part of Fleet Feet Charleston’s business selling shoes, socks and other apparel.

The amount of shoes available has grown over time according to the store’s co-owner Amy Minkle.

“I think it was due to the consumer. The number of times that people would walk through the expo and be looking for products that they weren’t finding. As we do in the store we try to listen to our customers when they come to the expo as well,” said Minkle.

Demand is only part of the reason there are more choices. Technology has advanced to give runners a smoother stride.

“Years ago, a good example was when you wanted something that had a lot of cushion that meant extra weight in the shoe as well. Now the cushion that is available in such a light weight is amazing,” said Minkle. “Just the way (the shoe companies) dial in the technology to fit the foot shape a little bit more. Everybody’s feet are the same shape, width and volume.”

With new shoes sorted out, participants are looking forward to starting the race on Saturday morning.

“I’m just looking foreword to being with our family and seeing the beautiful view,” said participant LuLu Oliver.

