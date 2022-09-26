Welcome back to this week’s episode of ‘What’s Up?’ with Olivia Lawrence. Today Jupiter is at opposition.

This means that the giant planet will be at its closest approach to Earth in 2022, and therefore its face will be fully illuminated by the Sun. While in opposition, Jupiter will be brighter than any other time of the year, making this the best time to view or photograph Jupiter and its 80 moons.

With mostly clear skies expected to persist over the Lowcountry tonight, viewing conditions will be great! A medium sized telescope should be able to show you the details in Jupiter’s cloud bands, but just a good pair of binoculars should allow you to see Jupiter’s four largest moons as bright dots surrounding the planet.

As always, if you’re able to capture any videos or pictures of the giant planet, send them to me at Livlawrence1 on Instagram or Livlawrencewx on Twitter!