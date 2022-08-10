CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — School buses will be back on the roads next week, and South Carolina’s Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) reminds drivers to use extra caution and watch for children.

In South Carolina, when drivers meet a stopped school bus with flashing red lights and an extended stop arm on a two-lane road, they are legally obligated to stop, according to SCDPS.

Once the school bus’s red and/or amber lights have stopped flashing and the stop arm is no longer extended, cars can proceed slowly, watching for children.

When you are on a 2-lane road and meet a stopped #schoolbus with flashing lights, it’s never okay to continue driving.



Not only is it against the law, but you are also putting children at serious risk.



Help keep kids safe. Stop when you see flashing lights. #SchoolBusSafety pic.twitter.com/TLVEJajIOG — SCDPS (@SCDPS_PIO) August 9, 2022

South Carolina’s school bus safety laws are outlined on the SCDPS website.

When drivers must stop for a school bus:

On any two-lane highway

On any four-lane or multi-lane highway when traveling behind a school bus

When attempting to pass a school bus that has red/amber signals flashing

When drivers do not have to stop for a school bus:

When traveling in the opposite direction as a bus on a multi-lane highway or multi-lane private road (consisting of four lanes, having at least two traffic lanes in each direction)

When the school bus is in a passenger loading zone completely off the main travel lanes and when pedestrians are not allowed to cross the roadway (typically refers to bus loading zones on school property, according to an SCDPS representative)

Image courtesy of SCDPS

Click here to view a school bus safety video from SCDPS.