When Life Gives You Lemons…You Know What Comes Next

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- 16 rounds of cancer treatments…but that won’t stop her from spreading sunshine, rainbows and a few unicorns.

Her positivity and light is simply contagious. Watch the video and you’ll see.



Porter Gaud School teacher Meredith Sallee was diagnosed with breast cancer last October. With the help of her family that she calls “her rock” and support from the community, she fought hard to ring the remission bell.

“The color black is no longer in my life,” says Sallee. She refuses to wear the color anymore and insists on any and everything bright…especially rainbow-colored.



She still has some follow-up treatments ahead so she can “live until she’s 98.” Moving forward, she hopes to give back to those facing the same challenges and show her gratitude to those who helped her.

She and her family have been visiting cancer survivors at their “Ring the Bell” celebrations to rejoice with them.



During her treatments, an organization called “Share Our Suzy” helped relieve some of the burden of medical bills by covering $2,000 of her family’s mortgage.



“It was like a weight was lifted off our shoulders.” Meredith Sallee

Share our Suzy is a non-profit organization that helps provide financial support for breast cancer patients in South Carolina to help ease their journey to recovery. They also provide wigs, prosthetic bras, or even childcare to those who need it.



The organization was created by a group of women in Columbia, SC when their friend Suzy McGrane was diagnosed with breast cancer. “Save our Suzy” was their original name.



They held events to raise money for Suzy during her battle. When she passed away in 2005 the group changed their name to “Share our Suzy” so they could share Suzy’s spirit with women just like her.



Recently, Sallee’s son Austin approached her and asked if he could hold a lemonade stand to help raise money for cancer.



She explained to him that with the amount of support her family had received from Share our Suzy, Porter Gaud School and the Mount Pleasant community that they simply couldn’t ask for more money.



Austin Sallee making a sign for the Lemonade Stand.

However, Austin was so thankful for Share our Suzy’s donation to his family that he actually wanted to raise money to give back to them. That’s exactly what they’re going to do tomorrow night.



The Sallee Family will be holding a rainbow/luau/unicorn themed lemonade stand on Friday, July 19th from 5:00-7:00 PM at the Charleston National Golf Club in Mount Pleasant.



Meredith and friends getting ready for the Lemonade Stand.

Lemonade will be 50 cents and baked goods will be $1, but meeting Meredith and her family is truly priceless.



