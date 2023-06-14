MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – A local ice cream spot is gaining popularity for its one-of-a-kind ‘sno.’

Alien Cow Flavored Sno opened May 1 in the old Metts Grocery building in Moncks Corner.

People across the Lowcountry are visiting the bring green building to experience the unique ‘alien cow sno’ for themselves.

After an overwhelming amount of support, the shop temporarily closed to make adjustments.

“I never in a million years thought that we would open this place and be this busy! You guys are amazing,” the owner said online.

Patrons were waiting 20 minutes to an hour for the made-to-order sno.

Alien Cow reopened on June 13 with additional sno machines, an upgraded building, and outdoor seating.

News 2’s Raymond Owens visited the parlor shortly after it opened.

“It’s hard to describe what it is… honestly, I’m not sure what it is… but it tasted good!”

It sounds like you will have to try the sno for yourself!

Alien Cow Flavored Sno is located at 2033 Old Highway 52 in Moncks Corner.