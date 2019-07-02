While You Were Sleeping: Preparing Bagels

Daniel Island, S.C. (WCBD)- All week long, we’re talking about life on the third shift and what happens while you’re asleep.

Count On 2’s Temple Ricke travelled to Daniel Island to learn about the importance of getting an early start when making bagels.

Jon Turner, the Owner of Blondies Bagels and Cafe reports to work at 3:30 a.m. to get the goodies ready before opening the store doors at 6 a.m.

Turner says the bagels are made fresh every day and preparation starts a day in advance.

“It’s about a two hour process to make the bagel. Once they’re made they have to proof, which means we let them rise”. The next morning he takes the pre-made bagels out of the refrigerator and gets the work. It’s a 2 hour process to top, bake, and cool the bagels before customers can purchase them.

Blondie’s has 12 different types pf bagels with three different bases. This includes original, cinnamon, and wheat. Ovens can typically bake 270 bagels at a time and Turner says its crucial to make sure each flavor is on the rack during his first bake—This is so the store can start the day with each flavor ready to go.

Once in the oven, the bagels steam for five minutes before the steam is let out. The temperature is then lowered and the bagels bake for roughly ten more minutes, then they are taken out to cool, slice, and serve.

