CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A White House official visited the Lowcountry to sound the alarm on the nationwide drug overdose epidemic.

Dr. Rahul Gupta is the director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy. On Tuesday he spoke at the Medical University of South Carolina to talk about drug overdoses and how his team is working to combat the issue.

Dr. Gupta said in the most recent 12-month period, more than 100,000 people in the U.S. died from a drug overdose. He said nearly 2/3 of the deaths involved synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

“That means nationally, we are losing an American to drug overdose every five minutes,” said Dr. Gupta.

In that same time, 2,000 South Carolinians died from a drug overdose.

The ONDCP Director said his office is working to combat the problem, focusing on prevention, harm reduction, treatment, recovery support, and supply reduction.

“A big focus of our strategy is to save lives in two parts. It’s providing care for untreated addiction and hitting these fast national criminal organizations where it hurts the most – in their pocketbooks,” said Gupta.

He also talked about the stigma that comes with substance use and said people experiencing this deserve compassion.

Dr. Gupta stressed the importance of expanding Naloxone, the drug that reverses an opioid overdose.

“It is very important, that we make sure for anyone and everyone who needs Naloxone, its accessible, its affordable, and it can be administered right away,” said Dr. Gupta. “It’s important that we have Naloxone in every hand we can have it in to make sure those lives are saved.”

He said the work doesn’t stop there. Those people must have accessible treatment.