Why you may be paying slightly more for groceries

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Certain products at the grocery store are getting more expensive as demand for items continues to surge.

According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the cost of food in June rose 0.7%.

A convenience store in Socastee said some of their products have gone up in price from the distributors too.

“It’s a little hard to get into the United States for this situation,” La Tiendita employee Jose Boyzo said. “Sometimes the borders close, they can not cross any product. Cigarettes going up. Every week going up.”

CNN included a list of products that went up and down in price.

List of products that went UP in price:

Beef/Veal – 4.8%

Pork – 3.3%

Bacon – 8.1%

Frozen Fish/Seafood – 1%

Cakes/Cupcakes/Cookies – 1.8%

Flour – 2.1%

Snacks – 2.1%

Carbonated drinks – 2.2%

Coffee – 1.8%

Cereal – 1.1%

Fresh Vegetables – 1.3%

List of products that went DOWN in price:

Eggs – 2.7%

Butter – 1.7%

Milk – 0.6%

Apples – 2.1%

Sugar – 1.3%

Rice – 0.2%

Cheese – 0.2%

