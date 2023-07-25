KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) – Starting this upcoming school year, there will be less hoodies and only clear bags in the halls of the Williamsburg County School District.

On Tuesday, district officials held a community town hall on the new clear bag and hoodie policies which were announced earlier this summer. Leaders also addressed the discipline policy.

“So, that’s really what our focus is this year. We’re going to create an environment that kids can come and learn in a safe and conducive environment,” said WCSD Assistant Superintendent Michael White.

The new policies will take effect on August 16th, when students return to school after summer break. With big changes on the way, district leaders wanted to make sure the community was fully informed of the new rules.

“Being a parent and having a child who has recently been bullied, I think it’s going to be a good path to move forward,” said Paul McKnight, who has four children in the district.

During the town hall event, parents had the opportunity to ask questions and share their concerns about the upcoming policy changes.

“Not to say that we’re so on board with the changes, but we are definitely here to adapt. We’re not going to fight the changes because our core focus is the safety of our kids and their academic progression at the school district,” said Jennifer McKnight.

Students in grades 6-12 will not be allowed to wear garments with an exposed hood inside the building. Under the clear bag policy, all backpacks and bags must be see-through. Mesh and colored backpacks are prohibited.

Exceptions to the rule include small non-transparent pouches for personal hygiene items, thermal food containers inside clear lunch boxes, and school-approved carrying cases for band and athletic equipment.

“A lot of districts are going towards that. It also deals with safety. We can see if they have any contrabands with it,” Brian McKnight said about the clear bag policy.

Parents like Nydra Wilson are confident the moves will help make the halls of WCSD safer for all students.

“Whatever it takes for us to demolish the violence that is going on at the schools and in the community here, I’m for it,” she told News 2.

Some people expressed concern about having to purchase new clothes because of the hoodie problem. Asst. Superintendent White said families worried about finances can reach out to him and he will connect them to help.

To read the full policies, click here.