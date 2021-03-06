Woman arrested after stabbing, hitting victim with a car in Georgetown

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Georgetown County Sheriff’s Official

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) — Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested a Plantersville area woman following a stabbing and hitting someone with her car on Friday.

Tiffany Rivera has been charged with attempted murder after deputies were called to a residence on Jeremiah Drive and found a woman who had been wounded with a knife and struck by a car, according to officials.

Rivera is at Georgetown County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

Details are limited at this time. Count on us for more updates as they’re made available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Dallas Cowboys

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES