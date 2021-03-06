Woman arrested after stabbing, hitting victim with a car in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) — Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested a Plantersville area woman following a stabbing and hitting someone with her car on Friday.

Tiffany Rivera has been charged with attempted murder after deputies were called to a residence on Jeremiah Drive and found a woman who had been wounded with a knife and struck by a car, according to officials.

Rivera is at Georgetown County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

Details are limited at this time. Count on us for more updates as they’re made available.