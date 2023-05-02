NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Tuesday arrested a woman accused of a fatal April 28 stabbing.

According to NCPD, officers responded to a late-night shooting on Niagara Street and located a man bleeding on the ground.

He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Investigators determined that the suspect was Malyisha Gailliard (18). Gailliard was taken into custody Tuesday on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.