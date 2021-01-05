Woman holds virtual drama classes for Lowcountry students during pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry woman decided to not let COVID-19 stop her from sharing her passion with others even though she had to do it in a different way.

Established in 2019, Rosewood Players is a school that holds classes and camps to teach students about the dramatic arts.

The school was set to have in-person classes in 2020, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, plans had to change.

“We decided to offer virtual classes and see how it went, and so last semester was the first semester we did that and it went great. We had a full class. It was very successful. It was lots of fun,” said Regina Ruopoli, founder of Rosewood Players.

Classes are held every Monday for around five months and includes drama games, improvisations and monologues among other drama lessons.

All of the lessons will culminate in a virtual performance on the school’s YouTube channel.

Regina believes that incorporating some fun into the lessons is important for the kids because of the extracurricular activities they are missing out on because of the pandemic.

“Kids right now they need an escape, they need something fun. They’ve been under a lot of stress as all of us have and I think for them especially, their lives have been very different and they don’t have the opportunities that they had [before] for their extracurricular activities,” said Ruopoli.

As a former drama student and singer, Regina loves sharing the knowledge she has learned over the years to her students.

“Between the friendships that you form, the self confidence that it gives you that you can apply to any part of your life, it’s not just the performing arts, and I love giving that to other people,” said Ruopoli about why it feels rewarding teaching students.

The future plans for Rosewood Players is to eventually hold in-person classes, but, for now, Regina said she will continue doing what she loves to help spread some joy to others.

Click here to learn more about Rosewood Players.