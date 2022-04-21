GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – We’re hearing from a woman who lost her husband and daughter in the same Georgetown County shooting in August of 2020. It happened 18 months ago when a road rage incident led to a shooting. Kimberly Wall says the last year and a half has been a major struggle.

Wall’s husband Nick and daughter Laura Anderson were shot after a car accident turned into an altercation near Andrews in Georgetown County.

Wall and Anderson both died at a hospital in the aftermath.

It was supposed to be the beginning of a new chapter for Wall’s daughter who had bought a new home. Laura’s stepdad and Kimberly’s husband Nick was helping with renovations on the newly purchased home.

Laura’s house had furniture left in it from the previous owner and had someone coming to pick up the left-behind furniture. She asked her stepdad to come over and unlock the house.

“And my trailer is locked, can you bring me the keys and so I said sure I’ll bring them,” says Kimberly Wall recalling the events leading up to the tragedy. “And my husband was like no, let me run them down there. I have to take that carpet up anyway.”

Nick grabbed the keys to his stepdaughter’s house and headed out the door. He drove down the road to Laura’s house to drop off the keys for the furniture pickup.

“He kissed me goodbye, said I love you and out he went,” says Wall. “And 10 minutes later I got a phone call, my phone started ringing from people and her father. My ex-husband actually called and he said something happened, they’ve been shot.”

Just as Nick was pulling into Laura’s driveway, deputies say he was rear-ended by Ty Sheem Walters. A bystander wanted to report the accident, but Walters refused and instead became angry and grabbed a gun from his car.

“And he came back and shot my husband twice in the chest and he shot my daughter in the arm and in the head,” says Wall.

Kimberly Wall says living on without her husband and daughter was something she never imagined she’d have to do.

“It’s almost two years and it seems like we just went through this yesterday, I don’t know,” says Wall. “It’s just hard to move on.”

Recently Wall says she learned of a memorial being held for her family this weekend in Georgetown but says she wasn’t contacted or asked ahead of time. While appreciative, she’s frustrated she hasn’t been included.

“And said hey, did you know there is a walk and I was like what – a walk to remember for Nick and Laura and I said I don’t know anything about that,” says Wall.

Nearly two years later, Wall says it’s one day at a time as she works to pick up the pieces.

“Not a day goes by that I don’t think about them and just wonder why,” says Wall. “Make sure you tell the people you love, you love them.”

Wall says she’s hopeful Walters will be scheduled for a court appearance soon, to begin the trial. Walters remains in jail without bond.