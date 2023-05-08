WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – A West Ashley woman was in search of answers after she claimed several calls to 911 went unanswered for minutes after a car crash.

According to Charleston police, one person was killed and two more were injured in a crash on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard Saturday afternoon.

Kim Wood told News 2 she was about to turn out of the Ashley Landing Plaza when she saw the incident unfold.

“When I turned my head to the right, I heard the explosion, but I was looking that direction, but wasn’t focused on it. What I saw initially when I started focusing, was the SUV flying up in the air and the car spinning around,” Wood explained.

She dialed 911 immediately. Wood said the phone rang 15-20 times without an answer. She said she hung up and repeated that process four more times.

“Where I was standing there were at least four other women around me trying to call. We were just looking at our phones in dismay. ‘Why can’t we get through?’ I’m looking, its connected, its dialing,” Wood recalled.

According to Wood, she spent about five to seven minutes on the phone trying to get someone on the line. She then received a call back from dispatchers.

Charleston County officials said the first call came in for the crash at 4:48 p.m. but hung up after 34 seconds. Call takers answered at 4:51 and crews were on scene within four minutes, according to officials.

County officials told News 2 they received 21 calls about the wreck and 15 of those hung up before connecting to a call taker.

Officials stressed the importance of staying on the line when dialing 911, as hanging up could cause delays.

“911 is the link in the chain between us and protection and safety and that link was broken, it was broken,” Wood said.

According to Charleston Police, a vehicle was driving south on Sam Rittenberg when it crossed the center line and struck a northbound vehicle. Police said the driver of the southbound car, 33-year-old Jordan Robinson, died on scene.

The crash is still under investigation.