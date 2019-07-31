Woman stabs girlfriend with screwdriver in Spartanburg Co., warrants say

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County deputies arrested a woman who they said stabbed her girlfriend in the back with a screwdriver.

Deputies responded Monday night to a home in the 100 block of Bonner Road for a reported stabbing.

According to incident reports, Keanna Shantel Griffin, 24, of Spartanburg, stabbed her girlfriend in the back and shoulder area following an argument.

Witnesses drove the stabbing victim to the Spartanburg Regional Medical Center emergency room, where she was rushed into surgery, according to the incident report. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Griffin has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. She was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office will continue to investigate the stabbing.