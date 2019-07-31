Women’s self-defense classes available

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Ladies interested must be at least 18 years or older to sign up.

Three sessions will be held with a max of 16 people per class. A Kubaton will be given at the end of class, water will also be provided.

To sign up please either send an email with what date you would like to sign up for and your contact information to kmumford@cityoffollybeach.com or call Karen at 843-513-1845.

Classes will be held from 7pm-9pm on 3 separate dates Aug 15th, 23rd, and 29th.

If you would like to sign up in person you may come into our dispatch center where the signup sheet will be after office hours.

There is no charge for the class, donations are accepted though.

If you have ANY questions please call Miss Charlotte at 843-588-9955.