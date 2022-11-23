DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A vigil was held at the Woodland High School football stadium Wednesday night, by the 2020 graduating class to honor their classmate, Lavel Davis Jr.

Friends, family and classmates are celebrating the life of the former Woodland High School Football star.

“On behalf of the Class of 2020,” Jordan Glover, Davis’s high school classmate, said, “I would like to thank you for coming to join us in honoring the life and legacy of Lavel Tyler Norman Davis, Jr.”

Members of the 2020 graduating class say Davis was an inspiration to many of his peers.

“We could always count on Lavel to challenge us to be the best version of ourselves,” the Woodland High School 2020 class president said, “every day, every hour, every second.”

And teammates say the standout wide receiver from Ridgeville brought that same passion and intensity, whenever he stepped out on the football field.

“He was the definition of a leader,” Davis’s high school teammate, Sydney Carreira, said. “No matter how the game was going, whether we were winning or losing, Lavel always made sure we stayed motivated and encouraged.”

Davis’s former high school coach and principal say his attitude toward life assured them that he had an extremely bright future ahead of him.

“Lavel was as good as they come,” Woodland High School Head Football Coach Eddie Ford said. “He was as determined a kid as I’d ever seen. Everything that he wanted to do, and wanted to accomplish, he did it.”

“His life,” Michael White, the former principal at Woodland High School said, “his actions were the greatest testimony of who and what he was.”

Many are still trying to find closure after losing someone they call one of the most selfless people you’ll ever meet.

“I’m trying to be one of those leaders,” Lavel Davis Jr. said in a previously recorded video interview. “When things are going bad, try to, even though it’s hard, try to pump positivity out. Try to, like, ‘Let’s keep going guys. You got this.’”

“When tomorrow starts without me,” Calvin Linning, one of Davis’s former football coaches, said, “please try to understand, that an angel came and called my name, and took me by the hand.”

Davis’s funeral will take place in North Charleston on Wednesday, November 30.