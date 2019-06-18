Work continues on new fire station near Charleston 9 Memorial Park

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston is building Fire Station 11 next to the Charleston 9 Memorial Park.

The location was selected to improve service delivery in West Ashley and will house Engines 11 and 15 firefighters.

Charleston Fire Chief Daniel Curia said the new fire station represents another step forward in enhancing the Charleston 9 Memorial Park.

“The new fire station, in its proximity to the firefighter memorial, have created a unique scenario where we’re really paying homage to the nine lives lost at the Sofa Superstore site, but we’re also creating a brand new living space for the members of fire station 11,“ said Jason Kronsberg, Director of Parks and Capital Products.

We’re told that construction is going on as planned and the new station is set to open in late December of this year.