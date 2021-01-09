Work starting in February on $1.9M wetlands restoration in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (AP) — Work is scheduled to begin in February on a $1.9 million wetlands restoration project in South Carolina.

The work will restore management ability to 270 acres (109 hectares) of tidal wetlands on the Lower Middleton complex at Samworth Wildlife Management Area in Georgetown County, the state Department of Natural Resources said in a news release Wednesday.

This project will improve habitat for waterfowl other game and nongame species, including wading birds, shorebirds, reptiles, and amphibians, the department said.

Money is coming from a $1 million U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service grant and $895,000 in matching funds from Ducks Unlimited, Open Space Institute, Audubon South Carolina and the department itself.

Crews will install four boxy water control structures called rice trunks, which originally were used in rice fields. Plans also restoring canals and retopping and building dikes.

“The Lower Middleton complex has been subject to extensive damage beginning with the historic flood of 2015 followed by a succession of hurricanes, which resulted in the breaching of the dikes and significant erosion damage to the already tenuous dike system,” the news release said.