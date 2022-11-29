CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Fans packed into Home Team BBQ and many other restaurants in Downtown Charleston for watch parties during the United States versus Iran soccer match in the FIFA World Cup on Tuesday.

The U.S. won 1-0 against Iran at the Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar.

“This team is young. This team is strong. This team is aggressive. We’re going to get the job done and we have to get the job done,” said Nadder Nejad, a fan who was watching the match at Bedford Falls on Meeting Street.

“(Tyler) Adams, our midfielder, he’s definitely great controlling the game. I really liked (Tim) Weah in the first game,” said Joe Remoll, a fan watching at Moe’s Crosstown Tavern. “We’re feisty.”

“I think there’s a lot of unity, support and pride from the U.S. over in Qatar and it definitely shows,” said Zach Adler, who stopped into Home Team BBQ just before kickoff.

The support from fans across Charleston shows the growth of the game in the Lowcountry.

Fans who came to Home Team BBQ were at a watch party hosted by the Charleston Battery.

“It’s popping. The Battery is super fun. It’s a super cool community,” said Remoll.

Bedford Falls, which has two gigantic soccer balls displayed outside, has become a hot spot for U.S. fans to watch matches. Brian Kirkpatrick is one of the owners and says the bar is a home for soccer.

“This is the first time in eight years that the USA has been in the World Cup. There’s a lot of excitement and patriotism right now,” said Kirkpatrick. “It’s definitely been a boost in sales. We’re seeing a lot of new faces as well. We’re getting to meet a lot of people from the neighborhood which is great.”

With its win, the U.S. secured a placed in the Round of 16 where they will play The Netherlands on Saturday December 3 at 10 a.m.

“Once every four years you got to turn up and show out. USA all the way,” said Edmund Gant, a U.S. soccer supporter.