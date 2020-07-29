FDA adds more hand sanitizers to list of those that contain methanol

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The FDA is warning you not to use at least seven more hand sanitizers.

The agency now has a list of more than 80 sanitizers that may contain methanol.

Methanol is a substance that can be toxic when absorbed through the skin and can be life-threatening when ingested. Methanol is not an acceptable ingredient for hand sanitizers and must not be used due to its toxic effects.

The FDA also issued a warning letter to a Mexican-based company about selling products that contain the chemical.

The company is also accused of falsely claiming their sanitizers are approved by the FDA.

The FDA is continuing to investigate hand sanitizers to determine if any other brands will need to be added to the list as time continues.