UPDATE: Charleston Police Department reopened the roadway at 7:55 a.m.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are responding to a wrong-way driver on I-26 EB Tuesday morning.
A heavy police presence in Downtown Charleston Tuesday morning is due to a wrong-way driver at I-26 EB near the Meeting Street exit.
According to CPD, the driver was not cooperating with authorities and has since been detained.
CPD confirmed with News 2 that there is no threat to the community. Police are taking normal procedures using robots and K-9 units to assess the situation.
The Meeting Street exit ramp is closed while police secure the scene. All I-26 EB traffic is being rerouted to the crosstown.
