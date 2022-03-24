MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The USS Yorktown on Monday will host a screening of a World War II documentary, followed by a conversation with the stars of the film.

“To What Remains” documents Project Recover’s journey searching for the remains of over 80,000 Americans that went missing in WWII.

Project Recover is made up of “scientists, oceanographers, archaeologists, historians, researchers, and military veterans” that travel to “the depth of the ocean and farthest corners of the earth to bring closure to families of service members” that were killed in action.

After the screening, four members of the Project Recover team will be available for a Q&A session.

The screening begins at 6:330 p.m. and tickets cost $10. Click here to purchase.