You now must be 21-years-old to buy tobacco products in the United States

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – 21 is now the legal age to buy tobacco in the United States. The FDA says the rule goes for cigarettes, cigars, and e-cigarettes. This comes amid an outbreak of vaping related lung injuries including at least one death in South Carolina. This is the first of many efforts to curb youth smoking.

As of December 17, 2019, the Centers for Disease Control confirms 54 deaths across 27 states, with the youngest reported victim being 17-years-old.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reports that more high school students smoke e-cigarettes than other tobacco products in the state.

Twenty-one percent more high schoolers used e-cigarettes between 2015 and 2017.

Health officials say children are more at risk for harmful effects of e-cigarettes because the brain does not fully develop until the age of 25.

The CDC looked at hospitalizations as of December 3, 2019, and found that 16-percent of patients were under the age of 18. They also found 3-point-6 million middle and high school students used e-cigarettes in 2018. This year that number jumped to 5-point-4 million users, with an uptick of 1.8 million youth.

Reports show 12 of every 100 middle schoolers and 31 out of every 100 high school students reported using tobacco products this year.

One in every 10 middle school students reported smoking an e-cigarette in the last 30 days. One in every four high school students reported smoking an e-cigarette in the past 30 days.

The CDC reports there are currently deaths that are still under investigation.