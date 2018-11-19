Your Black Friday guide: Deals, apps, store hours & more

LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 24: People carry shopping bags along Oxford Street on November 24, 2017 in London, England. British retailers offer deals on their products as part of the annual pre-Christmas Black Friday shopping event, held this year on November 24. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

Get your shopping bags ready! Black Friday is just around the corner.

If you’re brave enough to hit the mall on what’s considered the biggest shopping day of the year, you may want to come up with a plan of attack.

From good deals to the best shopping apps, here’s all you need to know so you can knock out your shopping list.

STORE HOURS & DEALS

Amazon

The e-commerce site has already started posting some Black Friday deals and offered free-shipping specials for non-Amazon Prime users. The deals “will be available on various dates and times between November 16 and November 23.”

Best deals: Echo Dot, $24; Echo Spot, $90, Echo Show, $180; Kindle Paperwhite, $80; Fire HD 8 tablet with hands-free Alexa, $50; Blink XT single security camera, $79; Blink three-camera system, $230.

Walmart

The deals start rolling out at 6 p.m. Thursday. Online sales begin at 11 p.m. the night before Thanksgiving.

Best deals: Sixth generation iPad, $250; PlayStation 4 (Spider-Man bundle) $199; XBox One S (Minecraft bundle), $200; 65-inch smart Roku TV, $398; 40-inch Hisense TV, $99; Eight-quart Instant Pot, $59; Google Home Mini, $25; Roku Ultra, $48; iPhone 6s Plus, $199; Samsung GS7, $199; Beats wireless earbuds, $75; $300-$400 gift cards with purchase of iPhone 8 models and Galaxy S8 model phones.

Target

The retailer has great deals on kitchen products, electronics, and more on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The store will be open from 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving until 1 a.m. on Black Friday. Doors will reopen at 7 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. on Black Friday.

Other department store hours:

J.C. Penney: Opens at 2 p.m. Thanksgiving and will stay open until 10 p.m. on Black Friday.

Kohls: Opens at 5 p.m. Thanksgiving and will stay open until 10 p.m. on Black Friday.

Best Buy: Opens at 5 p.m. Thanksgiving and then closes at 1 a.m. Reopens Friday at 6 a.m.

Macy’s: Opens at 5 p.m. Thanksgiving and then closes at 2 a.m. Reopens Friday at 6 a.m., then closes at 10 p.m.

Sears: Opens at 6 p.m. Thanksgiving and then closes at 12 a.m. Reopens Friday at 5 a.m., then closes at 10 p.m.

Barnes and Noble: Open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Black Friday.

Costco: Open from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Black Friday.

Home Depot: Open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Black Friday.

Lowe’s: Open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Black Friday.

BLACK FRIDAY APPS

Flipp

The Flipp app lets you search flyer deals and coupons by item, brand or category to quickly find deals in your area.

Santa’s Bag

The Santa’s Bag app allows you to budget presents for everyone on your Christmas list.

Price Cruncher

The price comparison app that allows you to save your favorite items and compare prices.

Shopular

The app will notify you of coupons and other deals. Users can also communicate with each other and share saving tips.

ShopSavvy

Download ShopSavvy and find deals from popular stores. Use your phone to scan the barcode of any item and compare prices.

Ebates

Ebates, a cashback website is offering shoppers “double cash back” at participating retailers, too, for a limited time. For more information, visit ebates.com.

The Coupons App

Find deals, coupons and online promo codes from over 100,000 retailers and get notified when more deals become available.

Swagbucks

Get cash back while you shop online at more than 1,500 retailers, including big names like Amazon, Walmart and Target.