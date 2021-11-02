17 provisional ballots will determine whether IOP mayoral race goes to recount, runoff

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Isle of Palms City Council Member Phillip Pounds is the frontrunner to be the island’s next mayor.

According to SCVotes.org, Pounds received 1,006 votes, beating out fellow council member Ryan Buckhannon who had 929 votes.

Pounds currently holds 50.05% of the electorate, which could send the race into a recount or runoff.

Charleston County Board of Elections staff will research 17 provisional votes on Wednesday. On Thursday, the board will meet and determine which are valid and which are not. They will decide whether Pounds is the winner, or whether the race goes to a recount or runoff.

Pounds moved to the island in 2010 and began serving on City Council in 2020.

Among his top priorities are fostering a sense of community, increasing transparency, and building relationships with business owners on the island as well as neighboring communities.

Buckhannon moved to the island in 1997 and has served on IOP City Council since 1999, spending time as the Chair of multiple committees, including Public Safety, Public Works, Personnel, and Recreation.

Among the issues most important to Buckhannon are infrastructure — such as roads, parking, and flooding — and community projects such as improving recreation facilities and public safety.