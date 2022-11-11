CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Two races for Charleston County School Board of Trustees are headed to recount, election officials announced Friday.

According to officials, races for District 5 and District 8 are being recounted because the candidates were separated by less than 1% following Tuesday’s election, which automatically triggers a recount.

In District 5, Vivian Sheppard Pettigrew trails winner Carlotte Bailey by just five votes, and in District 8, Travis Bedson trails Darlene Dunmeyer but 102 votes.

The recount is expected to be completed between 7:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Then, the Charleston County Board of Elections will meet to certify the results.

The remaining seven school board races did not require a recount and the following candidates were declared winners:

District 1: Keith S Grybowski with 62 percent of the vote

District 2: Ed Kelley with 33 percent of the vote

District 3: Pam McKinney with 43 percent of the vote

District 4: Courtney Waters with 64 percent of the vote

District 6: Erica Cokley with 35 percent of the vote

District 7: Leah Whatley with 33 percent of the vote

District 9: Carol Tempel with 47 percent of the vote