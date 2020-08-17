2 South Carolina lawmakers to be featured during the 2020 Democratic National Convention

MILWAUKEE, WIS (WCBD) – The 2020 Democratic National Convention will kick off virtually on Monday, with two South Carolina leaders making an appearance at this year’s event.

South Carolina Congressman Jim Clyburn is one of Monday night’s prime time speakers.

Rep. Clyburn will speak between Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitman and Convention Chair Bennie Thompson.

Senator Bernie Sanders and former First Lady Michelle Obama will close out the night.

Other speakers for Monday’s convention include New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Senators Doug Jones, Amy Klobuchar, and Catherine Cortez Masto, and Representative Gwen Moore.

South Carolina state senator Marlon Kimpson will be recognized as one of the “rising stars” of the Democratic Party during night two of the Democratic National Convention.

Sen. Kimpson and others will give Tuesday night’s keynote speech.

NBC’s coverage of the Democratic National Convention will begin at 10:00 p.m. on News 2.

Our team will have a breakdown of the DNC with analysis and highlights each afternoon at 3:30 p.m.

The Democratic National Convention runs August 17th through 20th in Milwaukee. The Republican National Convention will follow from Charlotte on August 24th through the 27th.