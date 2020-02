MOUNT PLEASANT S.C. (WCBD) – The First in the South Presidential Primary is on Saturday February 29th. News 2 sat down with GOP Chairman, Drew McKissick, to speak on Operation Chaos, two new bills addressing party identifications, and how Tuesday’s Democratic Debate will impact the polls.

