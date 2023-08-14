CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Election season is now in full swing as local candidates have begun filing to make their campaigns official.

The filing period opened Aug. 7 at noon for local elections across South Carolina, including a few key races in the Charleston area.

The candidate filing period closes at noon on Aug. 21. The general election will be held on Nov. 7.

Here is a look at which candidates filed within the first week:

With another week to go, a handful of other candidates are expected to file for Charleston mayor, including Clay Middleton, William Cogswell, Mika Gadsden, Julia Marsh, Peter Shahid, and Debra Gammons.

The above list will be updated as additional candidates file for office.

For more information on local races or to check your voter registration status, visit scvotes.gov.

As Election Day nears, you can count on News 2 as your Local Election Headquarters to keep you up-to-date on the latest from the campaign trail.