COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Three women are competing for the Democratic nomination to take on U.S. Sen. Tim Scott. Scott has no Republican opposition.

He has raised $44 million for his pursuit of a second full six-year term, which he has said would be his last in Washington.

Scott’s Democratic opponents are state Rep. Krystle Matthews from the Charleston area, Democratic leader Angela Geter of Spartanburg and Catherine Fleming Bruce, an author and preservationist from Columbia.

The three women combined have raised about $130,000 for the primary.

Scott won more than 60% of the vote both in a 2014 special election and in his successful bid for a first full term in 2016.