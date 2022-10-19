Two seperate pictures showing Rep. Nancy Mace on left (AP Photo) and Dr. Annie Andrews on right (Team Andrews)

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Incumbent Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace and Democratic challenger Dr. Annie Andrews will meet in their only scheduled debate ahead of the November election on Wednesday night at the two vie for your vote in the race for South Carolina’s First Congressional District.

WCBD-TV will both televise and live stream the one-hour debate on Wednesday, October 19 from 8:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

There are three ways to watch the debate when it begins at 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday – the debate will be broadcasted on WCBD-TV News 2, on counton2.com, and on the WCBD News app. News 2’s sister station, WSAV-TV will also air the debate live.

Following the debate, tune in online at 9 p.m. for a post-debate show with our experts and political analysts about how the candidates fared.

WCBD-TV news anchor Carolyn Murray and WSAV-TV news anchor Ben Senger will host the date and pose questions to the candidates that are important to voters in the First Congressional District.

The debate will take place at News 2’s studios in Mount Pleasant.

