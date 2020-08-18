A look back: The infamous 1860 DNC in Charleston

Meeting of the Southern seceeders from the Democratic Convention at St. Andrew’s Hall Retrieved from the Library of Congress

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Democratic National Convention (DNC) of 1860 was held in Charleston, just months before South Carolina split from the Union and the Civil War began. The proceedings of the Convention were long, troubled, and factionalizing for a young country already torn over the issue of slavery.

Now, 160 years and 180 degrees later, House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) will virtually deliver what is technically the first Convention speech from Charleston since the failed 1860 Convention. To really appreciate the significance of the highest ranking African American member of Congress’s role, and his decision to deliver his speech from the Holy City, it is important to understand the tumultuous and ironic whirlwind of events that took place during 1860 DNC and the months following.

To orient the Convention, it is critical to remember that it took place before the “party switch,” which many historians contend occurred at the turn of the 20th century.

The 1860 DNC:

On April 23, 1860, members of the DNC arrived to the SC Institute Hall at 134 Meeting Street to nominate a candidate for their party.

Senator Stephen Douglas of Illinois emerged as the front runner, garnering a simple majority of the votes.

However, Douglas was an advocate for popular sovereignty, meaning under his leadership, territories would be allowed to decide for themselves whether slavery was legal. A threat to slavery seemed like a threat to the South’s livelihood, and Southern Democrats rallied to block Douglas’ nomination. They met at St. Andrew’s Hall, which stood on Broad Street, and developed a plan to spread their votes out, preventing Douglas from receiving the nomination.

A rule at the time required the nominee to secure a two-thirds majority vote. After 57 ballots, Douglas failed to secure sufficient support, and for the first and only time, the party failed to nominate a candidate at the DNC.

The Democratic convention at Charleston, South Carolina – Interior of the hall of the South Carolina Institute Retrieved from the Library of Congress

Meeting of the Southern seceeders from the Democratic Convention at St. Andrew’s Hall Retrieved from the Library of Congress

Democratic National Convention 1860. 4 scenes: St. Andrews Hall, exterior; Hibernian Hall, exterior; Yates Hall, interior, sleeping hall full of cots; Committee room of the Massachusetts delegation Retrieved from the Library of Congress









The DNC met weeks later in Baltimore for a “re-do,” this time missing many of the Southern Democrats. The party splintered, with the majority nominating the ticket of Douglas and Herschel Johnson of Georgia, and the Southern Democrats nominating the ticket of John Breckenridge of Kentucky and Joseph Lane of Oregon.

The divisions seemed for naught, as months later in November, republican candidate Abraham Lincoln would emerge victorious.

Furious with Lincoln’s election and his abolitionist agenda, the Southern Democrats retreated to Charleston once again, disenfranchised beyond repair.

Just months after they had held resistance meetings in St. Andrews Hall, they returned to the location, this time to draft the Ordinance of Secession.

On December 20, 1860 — almost eight months to the day after the DNC began — Southern Democrats met once again at the SC Institute Hall to ratify the Ordinance of Secession. The SC Institute Hall became known as Secession Hall. It was destroyed nearly a year later in the fire of 1861.

The 2020 DNC:

Charleston is set to be represented on two fronts in this year’s DNC: by Whip Clyburn on opening night, and by State Senator Marlon Kimpson, who is part of a group delivering the Keynote Address on Tuesday.

Both men are black. Both men are highly respected politicians from the Lowcountry.

Whip Clyburn is speaking in a series titled “We The People Demanding Racial Justice.” He will deliver his speech from a rooftop in Downtown Charleston, overlooking Mother Emanuel AME Church, where in 2015 nine members were murdered during bible study by a white supremacist.

He will endorse Joe Biden, who served as vice president under the first black President of the United States, and who has chosen the first black woman — Kamala Harris — as his running mate.