A push to approve “no excuse” absentee voting in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – We are just a few months away from the 2020 Presidential Election and officials with the South Carolina Association of Registration and Election are asking state lawmakers to approve “no excuse” absentee voting amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The move would allow anyone to vote absentee without giving a reason.

Governor Henry McMaster approved a similar action for the June primary.

“It worked extremely well in the June primary; we think the voters would be very pleased with that option to protect themselves and also the poll workers,” said Greenville County Elections Director Conway Belangia.

You must register to vote by October 5th in order to participate in November’s General Election.

Mail-in ballots must be requested by October 30th.