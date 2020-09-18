Absentee ballots to be distributed this month in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A bill that would allow no-excuse voting across South Carolina for the upcoming general election has been signed by Governor Henry McMaster.

The bill allows anyone to vote absentee during the coronavirus pandemic like we saw during the June primary election.

If you plan on voting absentee this November, you must fill out a form online or visit your county voter registration office.

Ballots will be distributed at the end of the month and you’ll have a quick turnaround for sending them back to the election office.

“The last time you out to put a ballot in the mail to make sure it gets back to us is probably October 28th. That’s on the Wednesday before the election on a Tuesday,” said Conway Belangia with the Greenville County Elections Office.

Anyone who requests a mail-in ballot must use it. If you request it, you cannot later decide to vote in-person.