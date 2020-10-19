Additional in-person absentee voting locations open in Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester Counties

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Tuesday will mark two weeks until Election Day in America, and many voters are taking advantage voting absentee to avoid long lines on November 3rd.

The North Charleston Coliseum has been serving as an in-person absentee voting location since early October; however, the county is set to open three additional locations on Monday for a total of four in-person absentee voting spots.

The three additional locations include Seacoast Mount Pleasant, Seacoast West Ashley, and the Charleston County Library Downtown Branch.

“All of those locations will be open 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. We will have two Saturdays, which will be open October 24th and October 31st to help voters,” said Joe Debney, the Director of Elections for Charleston County.

If you plan to vote absentee by mail, you have until Saturday to request your ballot. You can drop it off at any of the county’s four locations where you can vote absentee in-person, the Charleston County Election Headquarters, or mail it in.

If you choose to mail your ballot in, you should do so immediately to ensure it arrives before Election Day and make sure you have a witness signature on your ballots.

Meanwhile, additional absentee in-personal locations open in both Berkeley County and Dorchester County on Monday.

Locations include the Rollins Edwards Community Center and the Wescott Park Community Center. Both will be open Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. until October 30th.

You can also vote at the Dorchester County Clemson Extension Office located at 201 Johnston Street in St. George through November 2nd, and the Dorchester County Voter Registration and Elections Office.

Voters in Berkeley County can now vote absentee in-person at the Hanahan Library on Old Murray Court in Hanahan and the St. Stephen Library on Ravenell Drive in St. Stephen Monday through Friday until October 30th. For specific times, please click here.