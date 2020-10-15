Absentee in person voting starting across the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Absentee in person voting is happening at the North Charleston Coliseum and three more locations set to begin Monday in Charleston County.

North Charleston will remain open, but next week they will add the Seacoast Churches in Mt. Pleasant and West Ashley, as well as, the Main Library Downtown.

All locations will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

People will also be able to go and return completed mail-in absentee ballots at these locations.

These locations will also be open Saturday October 24th and October 31st.