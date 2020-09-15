Absentee voting bill headed to Gov. McMaster’s desk

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina House of Representatives has passed a bill to allow all voters in the fall to cast absentee ballots due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The House started a two-week special session Tuesday by debating a bill already passed by the Senate earlier this month to expand voting access.

The legislature gaveled in following calls by two separate groups on statehouse grounds that morning: advocates pushing for greater voting protections, and conservative grassroots groups urging leaders to fully reopen the state.

The proposed changes to voting rules fall short of recommendations made by the head of the state Election Commission to legislative leaders in July.

The bill now heads to Gov. McMaster’s desk.