Absentee voting continues to break records as Election Day is only a week away

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – This year, voters are continuing to smash absentee voting records for this election.

Saturday was the deadline to request your absentee ballot if you wished to vote absentee by mail and anyone who applied is expected to receive their ballot this week.

If you still have not received or filled out your mail-in absentee ballot and concerned about returning it on time, you can turn it in to any in-person absentee voting location in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester Counties.

“There will be a drop-off location that will be man by a staff member, so if the voter does not want to put it back through the mail they can come to the location and we will have a person there and they can drop that ballot off with them,” said Joe Debney, Dir. of Elections for Charleston County.

Satellite absentee voting locations in all three counties will be open this Saturday, October 31st, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

You can view locations near you here.