Absentee voting numbers are up in Berkeley County this year

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Voters across Berkeley County are taking advantage of voting absentee this year. County election officials say voter turnout out has been steady since the in-person absentee voting process began.

“Very, very busy. People are taking advantage of opportunities by mail and in person at our office,” said Adam Hammons, Director of Elections for Berkeley County.

Hammons says more than 6,000 people have already voted at the election office in Moncks Corner, and out of 18,000 absentee ballots they mailed, 8,000 have already been returned. That means 14,000 votes have already been cast in the county.

“Presidential Election 2016, we had roughly 12,000 between the two. So, about 5,000 in person and 7,000 mail-ins. We’re already over that number,” said Hammons.

Voters waited for about 45 minutes to an hour to vote on Thursday. That is basically what the wait has been since the absentee polls opened nearly two weeks ago.

“I was raised from the get-go, voting was a civic duty,” said voter Jason Key. “The most important thing you can do is being an informed voter. Like my daughter, my parents took me and my sisters, and when they went in and voted and stressed just how important this is.”

Hanahan and St. Stephen libraries will open as absentee voting locations next week.

“I’m excited about the fact that people are taking it seriously; it’s one of the most crucial elections that we’ve had and it’s going to shape the form of our country for many generations to come and that’s the most important thing,” said voter Paul Stoney.