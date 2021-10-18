Absentee voting opens for county elections

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- In-person and mail-in absentee voting for a number of municipal elections is underway.

Charleston County
Eligible voters can cast their in-person absentee ballots at Charleston County Board of Elections headquarters in North Charleston. Voting hours are 8:30 AM to 5 PM, Monday through Friday. Charleston County will also offer in-person absentee voting via Satellite Voting Units throughout October. Here is the SVU event schedule:

  • 10/18: James Island Recreation Center
  • 10/20: Mt. Pleasant Wando Library
  • 10/22: Seabrook Island Town Hall
  • 10/25: Bees Ferry West Ashley Library
  • 10/27: Arthur W. Christopher City Gymnasium
  • 10/29: Isle of Palms City Hall

In-person absentee voting closes at 5 PM on November 1. Mail-in ballots must be in by 5 PM on October 30.

For more information on absentee voting in Charleston county, go to https://www.charlestoncounty.org/departments/bevr/index.php

Berkeley and Dorchester County

For more information on absentee voting in Berkeley and Dorchester County, go to scvotes.gov.

The general election takes place on November 2.



Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

TRENDING HEADLINES