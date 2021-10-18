Absentee voting opens for county elections

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- In-person and mail-in absentee voting for a number of municipal elections is underway.
Charleston County
Eligible voters can cast their in-person absentee ballots at Charleston County Board of Elections headquarters in North Charleston. Voting hours are 8:30 AM to 5 PM, Monday through Friday. Charleston County will also offer in-person absentee voting via Satellite Voting Units throughout October. Here is the SVU event schedule:
- 10/18: James Island Recreation Center
- 10/20: Mt. Pleasant Wando Library
- 10/22: Seabrook Island Town Hall
- 10/25: Bees Ferry West Ashley Library
- 10/27: Arthur W. Christopher City Gymnasium
- 10/29: Isle of Palms City Hall
In-person absentee voting closes at 5 PM on November 1. Mail-in ballots must be in by 5 PM on October 30.
For more information on absentee voting in Charleston county, go to https://www.charlestoncounty.org/departments/bevr/index.php
Berkeley and Dorchester County
For more information on absentee voting in Berkeley and Dorchester County, go to scvotes.gov.
The general election takes place on November 2.