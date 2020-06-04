‘Advisory questions’ on the ballot, what does that mean for you

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – On Tuesday, voters will be doing more than choosing between candidates, there are also two advisory questions on the Republican ballots.

Darlene Pettit is gearing up for a busy Tuesday. Not just any Tuesday, election day.

She’s the director of elections for Union County and told us, this year will be different than most.

“You can pass anything underneath and there is no face-to-face contact,” said Union County Director of Elections, Darlene Pettit.

One thing you can plan on seeing on the Republican ballot, two advisory questions. Pettit informed us what those questions will look like.

“The first question asks, do you support registering by party?,” Pettit told 7 News.

“Currently, candidates can file for office under multiple parties and their names can be listed multiple times for the same office. This question asks, should they be limited to only be listed once on the ballot,” Pettit added.

“We can see here is the evidence that the legislator needs to act and change the law,” said the Chairman with the Spartanburg County Republican Party, Curtis Smith.

Both questions listed are issues the chairman with the Spartanburg County Republican Party said they’ve been looking to change for a while.

“The party has been pushing to close the primaries for decades and we’ve also wanted to have only one name on the ballot. We’ve been pushing the legislator to do this for a long time,” Smith said.

However, if you’re voting democrat, you won’t run into these questions. Pettit with the elections commission told us, the party didn’t submit any this time around.

Pettit said if you have questions before election day, you can find sample ballots online here.

The leader with the Spartanburg County Democratic Party told us, they did not submit any advisory questions because they typically get feedback at the democratic convention on issues constituents are facing. She told 7 News, they would go off that to form specific advisory questions on the ballot.