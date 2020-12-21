AG Barr says ‘no reason’ for special counsel on election, Hunter Biden

US Attorney General William Barr (C) arrives to participate in a news conference to provide an update on the investigation of the terrorist bombing of Pan Am flight 103 on the 32nd anniversary of the attack, at the US Department of Justice in Washington, DC, on December 21, 2020. – The US Justice Department unveiled charges against the Libyan who allegedly built the bomb that exploded aboard Pan Am flight 103 over Scotland exactly 32 years ago. Attorney General Bill Barr said a former Libyan intelligence operative, “Abu Agela Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi,” helped build the explosive device that blew up the aircraft — killing 259 people, including 190 Americans, aboard the US-bound flight and 11 people on the ground. (Photo by MICHAEL REYNOLDS / POOL / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL REYNOLDS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Outgoing Attorney General William Barr said he saw “no reason” to appoint a special counsel on potential election fraud or the tax investigation into the son of President-elect Joe Biden.

Barr said Monday in his final press conference that the investigation into Hunter Biden’s financial dealings was “being handled responsibly and professionally.”

“I have not seen a reason to appoint a special counsel and I have no plan to do so before I leave,” he said.

Barr also told The Associated Press in a previous interview that he had seen no evidence of widespread voting fraud, despite President Donald Trump’s claims to the contrary. Trump has continued to push unfounded claims even after the Electoral College formalized Biden’s victory.

Trump has been weighing whether to push the Justice Department to appoint a special counsel, which would make it harder for Biden to shut down either investigation. But it’s not clear how he would do it without buy-in from Justice officials.