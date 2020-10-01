Are you registered to vote? Deadlines are fast-approaching in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – State election deadlines are fast-approaching. South Carolinians only have a few days left to register to vote for the upcoming General Election.

The State Election Commission says you have until Friday, October 2nd to register in person if you want to vote in the presidential election on November 3rd, and you have until Sunday, October 4th to register online, by fax, or email.

For those who are registering to vote by mail, forms must be postmarked by October 5th.

CLICK HERE FOR VOTER REGISTRATION INFORMATION

In-person absentee voting will begin across the state on Monday, October 5th. Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester Counties have already announced satellite offices to provide citizens with options for voting absentee in-person.

Absentee voting locations: BERKELEY COUNTY | CHARLESTON COUNTY | DORCHESTER COUNTY

Voters have until October 24th to return their application for an absentee by mail ballot. State election officials say voters should apply at least two weeks prior to election day to allow adequate mail time

You should aim to have your ballot returned by the end of the month. The deadline to vote absentee in-person is November 2nd by 5:00 p.m.

CLICK HERE TO REQUEST AN ABSENTEE BALLOT

Remember, if you request an absentee by mail ballot, you MUST return your ballot and will not be allowed to vote in-person even if you change your mind.

Election Day will be held on Tuesday, November 3rd. Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

To learn more or check your voter registration information, please visit www.scvotes.org.