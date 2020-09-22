Are you registered to vote? Don’t miss your chance on #NationalVoterRegistrationDay!

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day as the 2020 Presidential election is less than 45 days away. However, Tuesday is not the deadline to register to vote but rather a push to get people registered.

You can register to vote in person or online. In order to vote online, you’ll need your South Carolina Driver’s License handy. For those without a Driver’s License, contact your local election headquarters office to get yourself registered.

The headquarters office located in Charleston County is open Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This year, the Charleston County Board of Elections is working to make it even easier for voters to register, with new signs in place for voters to simply scan a QR code.

“They’ll be from McLellanville to Edisto, up towards CSU to Lincolnville area, all over the county,” Joseph Debney, Executive Director for Charleston County Board of Elections and Voter Registration said. “And so if they click on this QR code, it will send them straight to the state election commission’s website where they can register to vote online.”

It’s as if you’re looking up the menu at a restaurant. Voters simply snap a photo of the QR code on the sign and a link will pop up directing users to the website to register.

The last day to register to vote in person is Friday, October 2nd, however, you can still register to vote online as late as Sunday, October 4, 2020.

Voters also want to make sure their information is up to date, as it could prevent someone from being eligible to vote.

If you’re someone who has recently moved, the representatives that represented your old address may not be the same as the ones who represent your new address.

“In fact, part of our county is in congressional one. Part of it’s in congressional six,” Debney said. “So it could affect the congressional race that you might want to vote in as well. It will affect all the way down to your local level as well.”

For those looking to register to vote, click here.