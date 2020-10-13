Avoiding mistakes when voting absentee by-mail

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – If you are voting by mail for the November 3rd General Election, you’ll want to pay close attention and avoid some mistakes that could invalidate your ballot.

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that witness signatures are required on all absentee by-mail ballots in South Carolina.

If you forget to sign your ballot, or do not include a witness signature, your ballot will not be valid. Anyone who can sign print and sign their name can serve as a witness on your ballot.

Election officials say if you make a mistake on your ballot, like forgetting to vote for someone, the ballot stands however it was delivered and cannot be fixed.

You will not be notified if something is wrong.

Officials say while these mistakes are rare, they can happen. So many sure everything is correct, and all requirements are met before you mail your ballot in.

Those who are voting absentee by-mail should aim to return your ballot immediately to ensure it arrives in time before Election Day. You can also drop them off at your county’s election office or at a satellite absentee in-person location.